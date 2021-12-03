SportsZone Player of the Year candidate: SB-L’s Tyler Schenkelberg

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior wide receiver Tyler Shenkelberg was arguably Warriors junior quarterback Tyler Smith’s best friend this past season with all of the timely catches he was able to make.

The Warriors top receiver finished the season with 54 receptions for 938 yards and eight touchdowns, while picking up 28.5 tackles and a sack on defense. Schenkelberg also served as the team’s top kickoff returner. He was nominated for Player of the Year with his Player of the Week win in week four versus Sioux City East, where he caught nine passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 win over the Black Raiders. He helped SB-L reach the Class 3A Quarterfinals, as the Warriors finished the season 8-3.