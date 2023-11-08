SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Last week’s postseason action brought plenty of great competition, including our potential Game of the Year as Spirit Lake punched its ticket to the UNI-Dome, led by our newest SportsZone Player of the Week. This week’s winner is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

This week’s winner is Spirit Lake quarterback Caden Lundt. In the team’s win over West Lyon at home, Lundt threw for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help send Spirit Lake to State for the first time since 2015.

For Lundt and the Spirit Lake team, the victory emphasized the team’s motto to not give up as they continue its title quest into the state semifinals.

In a game that featured plenty of twists and turns, it was the connectivity of Spirit Lake that they feel made the difference.

“Just the fact that we didn’t give up on each other throughout the game. There was times of adversity for all of us, including myself, where there were certain plays we wish we could have had back. But, it just shows how special this team is that we were able to stick together and come out on top.” Lundt said. We’ve built for others, that’s been a saying for a long time here at Spirit Lake. Coach Bolluyt helped instill that a long time ago, so that’s been huge for us. Being built for others and putting others before yourself, wanting team goals more than individual statistics.”

Spirit Lake will take on top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.