SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Many high school athletes aspire to put their name in their school’s record books and our Week 8 SportsZone Player of the Week accomplished that in only three quarters, breaking his school’s single-game passing touchdown record while picking up a win.

Our SportsZone Week 8 Player of the Week is Sioux City East Black Raiders quarterback Cole Ritchie. In East’s 60-28 victory over Des Moines Roosevelt, the senior threw for 320 yards and a single-game school record 8 touchdown passes while adding another 29 yards on the ground.

The senior has been a key piece of the Black Raiders puzzle this season…leading a 6-2 East Squad to big wins while etching his name atop the class 5A leaderboards. Through eight games, Ritchie has thrown for 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns, putting him the top 3 in those categories in the class.

In the Black Raiders win against Des Moines Roosevelt, Ritchie connected with multiple receivers on scoring plays…highlighted by classmate Kelynn Jacobsen, who reeled in 8 passes for 169 yards and 4 TD’s.

Up next for Ritchie and the Black Raiders, they’ll take on Sioux City West at Elwood Olsen stadium on October 21st at 7 p.m.