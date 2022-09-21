SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Player of the Week award went to Remsen Saint Mary’s senior quarterback Cael Ortmann.

The Hawks QB helped his team light up the scoreboard in RSM’s 49-0 win over Kingsley-Pierson. Ortmann displayed his dual-threat abilities in the win, registering three passing touchdowns as well as pair of rushing scores while recording 278 total yards. Ortmann has been an instrumental piece for the top-ranked team in 8-man football, completing over 76 percent of his passes this season while totaling 714 total yards and 11 total touchdowns through four games.

But despite the strong play from the quarterback, he highlighted how the focus hasn’t shifted and that his supporting cast has been vital for the success of the undefeated Hawks team this year.

“I mean we’re just taking it week by week, day by day. I mean the boys really help me. The receivers…Ryan, Alex, Jaxon, and Brenden have all been helping me you know running the ball, catching the ball and it’s been a whole team effort for us.” Hawks senior Cael Ortmann said.

Not only has it been a whole team effort for Remsen Saint Mary’s. But it’s been a very good one as the team has been impressive on both sides of the ball, scoring a total of 224 points while only allowing 13 through four games.

But for Hawks head coach Tim Osterman, he emphasized the skill set of Ortmann and how he feels his senior quarterback has all of the ingredients to cook up success in the RSM system.

“Well yeah and I think the biggest thing right now is he’s a really competitive kid that really understands what we’re trying to get out of the offense. He’s athletic, he can throw the ball, and he can really run and he can run away from players and on top of that he’s not afraid of contact. So, he has just just about everything you’d ever want in a quarterback in our type of system and he’s a great kid off the field as well. So that really sets him apart, he does a lot of great things.” Osterman said.

For Ortmann, he credits his accomplishments this season to his improvement from a year ago while also emphasizing that he is always looking to elevate his game to the next level.

“Just try not to force things. I mean, letting the game come to me. Each week I’ve been trying to improve as much as possible and it’s shown and I’m looking to keep building on that.” Ortmann said.

Up next for Ortmann and the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks, they’ll have an opportunity to improve their record to 5-0 as they are scheduled to host the St. Edmond Gaels on September 23rd in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Kickoff is slated for 7pm.