SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week 10 SportsZone Player of the Week is Oakland-Craig quarterback Braylon Anderson.

In the Knights’ first-round playoff win over Fillmore Central, Anderson put up 254 total yards and contributed a pair of touchdowns in the team’s 56-30 victory. The sophomore has been a key piece to the Knights’ success all season long, compiling over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns for Oakland-Craig. The Knights are in the midst of a seven-game win streak, which Anderson highlighted how the success comes the entire team and their efforts every week.

“We have a good O-line and good running backs. We can set up the pass game pretty well for play action and the receivers just go make the plays. I just have to count on my teammates and they’ll count on me,” Anderson said.

The Oakland-Craig Knights emphasized the team-first mentality, especially when it comes to their chemistry, something that the Knights credit their success this season to as many of the Knights playmakers have gelled with Anderson and have bought in to being selfless.

“I think he’s pretty selfless. He usually throws the ball when he knows like whatever he can do to support the team and whatever to do to make sure we that we do the best as we can,” senior running back LJ McNeill said.

Every football team has a different dynamic as well as a unique identity. But for the Knights, it’s a close connection with the father-son duo taking the gridiron and going the extra step outside of the game starting from the days Braylon was on the sidelines as a young child to even his stint as the team manager before becoming the starting quarterback, as the duo have been working toward improving every day all while bonding over the sport they love.

“Lots of extra film sessions and lots of extra little coaching at night a little bit, which makes it fun around the house and gives us something to talk about…but there’s a lot of football talk which does help. We can look at practice film together and some of those things and talk about what we need to work on the next day,” Oakland-Craig head coach Joe Anderson said.

Up next for Anderson and the Knights, they’ll look to advance to the semifinals of the Class C2 bracket as #7 Oakland-Craig will take on #2 Ord on Friday night at 7 p.m.