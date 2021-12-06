SportsZone Player of the Week Nominee: Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann

REMSEN, Iowa, (KCAU) — With the starting quarterback job up for grabs, Remsen St. Mary’s junior Cael Ortmann took it by the horns in 2021.

Following the graduation of former starter, Blaine Harpenau, Ortmann entered a preseason competition for the starting job, and took it all the way to the state semifinals. He finished tied for third among all classes in Iowa with 62 total touchdowns, including 32 through the air with only three interceptions. He also picked up 30 rushing touchdowns and nearly 1200 yards on the ground.