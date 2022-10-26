SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Week 9 Player of the week is Gehlen Catholic wide receiver and defensive back Keaten Bonderson.

In the Jays’ first round playoff win over Tri-Center, the senior reeled in 3 touchdown passes for 90 yards in the 40-22 victory over the Trojans.

Bonderson has been a key player in the team’s success. The senior has totaled 44 catches for 656 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, with his receiving touchdown total being the third highest in all of Class A. He credits his success to the work he’s put in to improve as well as his teammates around him, all while shifting his focus to becoming a leader for the Jays.

“I think I’ve matured and I came in with a different mentality of I’ve got to be a leader and not so much as a follower and get the guys focused in especially every week on Friday’s as we get closer to each game.” Bonderson said.

Not only does Bonderson make his presence felt on offense, the senior is statistically one of the better defensive backs in the state. Bonderson is tied for the state lead in interceptions with 8, including one pick-six. Similarly, he is among Gehlen Catholic’s top three tacklers.

Additionally, he is on the Jays’ special teams, serving as the team’s punter while also on the return team, where he has scored on a pair of kick returns as well as a punt return for a TD. Bonderson’s versatility has helped Gehlen Catholic get to this point and it’s certainly an aspect of his game that his team values.

8-1 Gehlen Catholic has recorded its most wins in a season since 2017 and the team had been among one of the best in all of Class A, receiving votes in the weekly poll. This year’s Gehlen Catholic squad has achieved a lot this season as well, highlighted by the Jays hosting their first playoff game since 2011, with head coach Jeremy Schindler crediting the team’s success to their senior leadership’s chemistry, which he feels has positively impacted the rest of the team.

Up next for Bonderson and the Gehlen Catholic Jays, they are set to face off against #3 Woodbury Central in the second round of the Class A playoffs on October 28th. Kickoff at Woodbury Central High School is slated for 7 p.m.