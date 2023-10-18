NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – After a big game this past Friday in the team’s win against Beresford, Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra is this week’s SportsZone Player of the Week. This week’s winner is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

Boonstra led the Panthers with 270 rushing yards and four touchdowns in DV’s 36-0 win over Beresford. The victory improved the Panthers’ record to 6-2, already matching the program’s win total from last season.

This year, Boonstra has led the Dakota Valley offense to four wins where they’ve scored at least 40 points. The junior also plays on the defensive side of the ball, helping the Panthers hold its opponents to just nine points per game while pitching three shutouts.

For Boonstra and the Panthers, it was a big win on a big night.

“We came in with a winning mentality because it was our senior night, so everybody just wanted to win and play as hard as we could and put up the numbers we did. We even got the shutout, too, which was pretty cool on senior night. I love it and try to get better every practice and do what I can for my team and just put numbers on the board so we can just win games,” Boonstra said.

Dakota Valley wraps up its regular season on the road at Dell Rapids on Thursday night.