CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Helping guide to the Crofton Warriors to a big postseason win on Friday, running back Wyatt Tramp was named our SportsZone Player of the Week.

Tramp had a terrific playoff performance against Bridgeport, accounting for 216 yards and five touchdowns. The junior also made his presence felt on defense, totaling six tackles as well as a fumble recovery.

Crofton has used a potent offense to keep its undefeated record intact up to this point, scoring 50 or more points in every game except for one.

For Tramp and the Warriors, it was the difficult opponents in the beginning of the schedule that they feel has helped shape the team into what it is today.

“Our mentality really has just been get better every week. First week against Summerland, it was a little bit of a scare. Then, coming right off that we played the monsters over in Bloomfield. I think after we beat them, we kind of had a whole mindset change for us that we can beat anyone at this point,” Tramp said.

Crofton will take on Elkhorn Valley on the road in the Class C-1 quarterfinals on Friday.