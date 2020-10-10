(KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland football action is in the books.
Check out some scores from across the area.
Iowa
Sioux City East – 31
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 27
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson – 41
Sioux City West – 23
LeMars – 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic – 7
Spencer – 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton -24
Storm Lake – 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 28
Central Lyon – 20
West Lyon – 16
Sheldon – 21
MOC-Floyd Valley -14
Unity Christian – 25
Sioux Center – 34
Okoboji – 21
Algona – 57
Spirit Lake – 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 0
Hinton – 40
Sioux Central – 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
West Sioux – 42
Western Christian -10
Emmetsburg – 7
Treynor – 20
OABCIG – 57
Lawton-Bronson – 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 46
South O’Brien -32
Gehlen Catholic – 12
Alta/Aurelia – 29
North Union – 6
Logan-Magnolia -35
IKM-Manning – 6
Ridge View – 38
Westwood – 7
Kinglsey-Pierson – 48
Ramsen St. Mary’s – 13
Newell-Fonda – 55
GTRA – 6
Nebraska
Wausa – 48
Winisdie – 22
Stanton – 7
Madison – 60
Omaha Westside – 52
Norfolk – 3
South Sioux – 13
Omaha Roncalli Catholic – 40
O-Neill – 13
Battle Creek – 54
West Point-Beemer – 8
Pierce – 45
Boone Central – 27
Wayne – 38
Norfolk Catholic – 56
BRLD – 6
Hartington Cedar Catholic – 14
Oakland-Craig – 52
Howells-Dodge – 36
GACC – 16
Elkhorn-Valley – 46
Hartington-Newcastle -18
Wakefield – 30
LCC – 24
South Dakota
Dakota Valley – 38
Lennox – 21
Latest Stories
- Community gathers for goose rescue
- SportsZone Player of the Week: Oakland-Craig’s Caden Nelson
- SportsZone Part 1: (10-9-20)
- SportsZone Part 2: (10-9-20)
- President Trump restarting campaign with White House, Florida events