Breaking News
Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

SportsZone Part 2 (10/4/19)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP SCORES

Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20

Beresford 34, Flandreau 6

Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7

Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20

Brookings 41, Mitchell 7

Burke 54, Corsica/Stickney 14

Canistota 50, Castlewood 0

Canton 44, Todd County 0

Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6

Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Custer 41, Bennett County 0

Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0

Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15

Douglas 14, Spearfish 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21

Faulkton 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28

Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0

Hanson 26, Parkston 20

Harding County 56, Lemmon/McIntosh 26

Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0

Hot Springs 51, Pine Ridge 8

Howard 38, DeSmet 6

Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14

Madison 26, Milbank 7

McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36

Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7

Parker 30, Deubrook 6

Philip 56, Jones County/White River 20

Pierre 55, Huron 20

Rapid City Christian 57, Hill City 6

Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27

Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7

St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7

Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13

Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0

Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0

Tea Area 24, Lennox 0

Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14

Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14

Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Wall 27, Lyman 20

Warner 38, Langford 6

Webster 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12

West Central 27, Vermillion 6

Winner 28, Chamberlain 6

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scorestream