SportsZone Part 2: (10-2-20)

(KCAU) – Check out the local football scores from tonight’s high school football action across Siouxland.
Iowa
Sioux City East – 20
Fort Dodge – 6
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 22
Spencer – 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 48
Bishop Heelan – 21
Storm Lake – 27
Le Mars – 6
MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
Central Lyon – 43
Sheldon – 16
Unity Christian – 29
West Lyon – 26
Sioux Center – 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 34
Okoboji – 7
Hinton – 12
Western Christian – 42
Sioux Central – 6
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20
West Sioux – 35
Emmetsburg – 36
Missouri Valley – 0
East Sac County – 26
OABCIG – 49
Underwood – 22
Treynor – 70
MVAOCOU – 0
Akron-Westfield – 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn- 50
South O’Brien – 6
Lawton-Bronson – 12
St. Edmond Fort Dodge – 22
Alta/Aurelia – 43
IKM-Manning – 35
Westwood – 14
Ridge View – 19
Woodbury Central – 18
West Monona – 0
Logan-Magnolia – 53
GTRA – 6
Kingsley-Pierson – 41
River Valley – 26
Harris-Lake Park – 44
Remsen St. Mary’s – 30
Newell-Fonda – 28
Nebraska
Bennington – 40
South Sioux City – 3
Howells-Dodge – 36
Stanton – 42
Battle Creek – 6
Boone Central – 3
Pierce – 49
O’Neill – 6
Wayne – 21
Norfolk Catholic – 31
West Point-Beemer – 55
Columbus Lakeview – 20
BRLD – 32
Ponca – 19
Crofton – 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic – 29
Oakland-Craig – 68
Tekamah-Herman – 14
Plainview – 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 50
St. Mary’s – 28
Creighton – 18
Homer – 54
Emerson-Hubbard – 20
Osmond -62
Wausa -22
Pender – 67
Walthill – 16
Winside – 66
Randolph – 12
South Dakota
Dell Rapids – 14
Dakota Valley – 16
West Central – 35
Vermillion – 19
Garretson – 14
Elk Point-Jefferson – 36