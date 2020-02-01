SportsZone Part 2 (1-31-2020)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 45
Alburnett 53, Starmont 27
Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
Ankeny Centennial 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55
Assumption, Davenport 63, Muscatine 43
B-G-M 67, Colfax-Mingo 54
BCLUW, Conrad 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42
Beckman, Dyersville 63, Solon 43
Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59
Benton Community 58, South Tama County, Tama 44
Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon, Inwood 33
Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40
Carlisle 51, Boone 34
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Centerville 66, Knoxville 45
Central Decatur, Leon 63, Southwest Valley 46
Clarke, Osceola 62, Davis County, Bloomfield 49
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
Danville 55, Highland, Riverside 28
Davenport, Central 52, Bettendorf 42
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41
Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28
Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour, Ill. 36
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, Baxter 40
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Dubuque, Senior 78, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 41
East Mills 46, Riverside, Oakland 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 49
George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52
Gilbert 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 57
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Webster City 42
Harlan 68, Creston 60
Indianola 60, Pella Christian 59
Iowa City Liberty High School 60, Waterloo, East 58
Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28
Janesville 58, Riceville 25
Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 40
Keota 87, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Lake Mills 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39
Madrid 77, Pleasantville 42
Marion 62, Maquoketa 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Bedford 51
Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
North Scott, Eldridge 72, Clinton 33
Norwalk 66, Pella 65
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Oskaloosa 62, Newton 43
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59
Red Oak 57, Clarinda 56
Regina, Iowa City 45, Durant-Bennett 42
Rockford 39, Central Springs 37
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, East Sac County 69, 2OT
Sioux City, East 90, Sioux City, North 42
Sioux City, West 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48
South Central Calhoun 77, Newell-Fonda 76, OT
South O’Brien, Paullina 78, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Southeast Polk 57, Fort Dodge 51
Southeast Valley 79, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27
Spencer 70, Storm Lake 63
Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
Springville 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 67
Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49
Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Hudson 41
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Marshalltown 46
Waterloo, West 46, Cedar Falls 31
Waukee 72, Mason City 54
West Branch 55, Wilton 42
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Saint Ansgar 41
Williamsburg 42, West Delaware, Manchester 38
Winterset 44, Carroll 40
Woodward-Granger 76, Woodward Academy 47
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Westwood, Sloan 55, Woodbury Central, Moville 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 85, Perry 55
AGWSR, Ackley 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 30
Alburnett 37, Starmont 27
Ankeny 60, Ames 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22
Assumption, Davenport 37, Muscatine 19
Audubon 56, Underwood 44
B-G-M 49, Colfax-Mingo 43
BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 31
Ballard 67, Bondurant Farrar 31
Baxter 60, Don Bosco Charter, Mo. 11
Beckman, Dyersville 51, Solon 44
Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys, North English 46
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27
Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27
Benton Community 56, South Tama County, Tama 16
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 33
Boone 48, Carlisle 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Cascade,Western Dubuque 79, North Cedar, Stanwood 33
Cedar Falls 67, Waterloo, West 58
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 35
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35
Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Mount Vernon 43
Central Decatur, Leon 45, Southwest Valley 22
Central Elkader 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 43
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50
Central Springs 51, Rockford 39
Cherokee, Washington 47, Western Christian 42
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Humboldt 35
Clarksville 62, Tripoli 30
Clear Lake 87, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14
Davenport, North 57, Pleasant Valley 48
Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Clarke, Osceola 31
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41
Denver 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, OT
Des Moines Christian 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Des Moines, North 44, Des Moines, East 36
Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 40
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 49
Dubuque, Hempstead 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian School 32
East Mills 63, Riverside, Oakland 16
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Chariton 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Lake Mills 35
George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46
Gilbert 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 33
Grinnell 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 62
Harlan 48, Creston 45
Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Hudson 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 21
IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 43
Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32
Iowa City Liberty High School 59, Waterloo, East 21
Janesville 41, Riceville 32
Johnston 62, Urbandale 45
Keokuk 63, Mount Pleasant 28
Keota 30, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Knoxville 66, Centerville 27
LeMars 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32
Logan-Magnolia 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 28
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Hinton 41
Marion 70, Maquoketa 57
Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Bedford 29
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Bellevue 46
Midland, Wyoming 41, Cedar Valley Christian School 14
Mount Ayr 69, East Union, Afton 34
Newell-Fonda 66, South Central Calhoun 35
Newton 60, Oskaloosa 45
Nodaway Valley 64, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Lynnville-Sully 38
North Polk, Alleman 93, Saydel 23
North Scott, Eldridge 65, Clinton 25
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Camanche 35
Ogden 45, Interstate 35,Truro 35
Okoboji, Milford 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Osage 62, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 8
PAC-LM 52, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 46
PCM, Monroe 46, Nevada 41
Panorama, Panora 63, Earlham 39
Paton-Churdan 44, Woodbine 33
Pella 42, Norwalk 34
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
Red Oak 76, Clarinda 31
Regina, Iowa City 44, Durant-Bennett 25
Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 40
Roland-Story, Story City 85, Greene County 19
Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Southeast Valley 32
Saint Ansgar 60, West Fork, Sheffield 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Sidney 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 22
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, East Sac County 49
South O’Brien, Paullina 50, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Spencer 81, Storm Lake 31
Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Springville 50, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Atlantic 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 41, Trinity Christian High School 32
Stanton 79, Essex 39
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Postville 21
Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Marshalltown 18
WACO, Wayland 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Wapello 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40
Washington 46, Burlington 44
Waukee 73, Mason City 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20
Wayne, Corydon 46, Lenox 26
West Branch 68, Wilton 38
West Hancock, Britt 61, Forest City 44
West Liberty 55, Tipton 43
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Boyden-Hull 48
West Marshall, State Center 65, South Hardin 24
Williamsburg 45, West Delaware, Manchester 36
Winterset 67, Carroll 54