SportsZone Part 2 (1-3-20)

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Scores from the night’s action:
BoysGehlen Catholic – 47#1 Remsen, St. Mary’s – 53
Sioux Center – 57#8 Boyden-Hull – 80
GirlsGehlen Catholic – 57Remsen, St. Mary’s – 31
Sioux Center – 40Boyden-Hull – 47
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.