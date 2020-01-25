SportsZone Part 2 (1-24-20)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sioux City, North 55

Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41

Cherokee, Washington 58, Storm Lake 55

East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46

Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian School 41

Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43

GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 36

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

Hinton 63, Trinity Christian High School 55

MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 76, Akron-Westfield 56

Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61

Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, West 50

Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Sioux City, East 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

West Sioux 83, South O’Brien, Paullina 65

Western Christian 77, Spencer 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40

Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38

Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41

Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32

IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34

Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61

Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46

Newell-Fonda 100, Southeast Valley 30

Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47

Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57

Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Unity Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42

West Sioux 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 33

Western Christian 48, Spencer 30

Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42

