SportsZone Part 2 (1-24-20)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sioux City, North 55
Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41
Cherokee, Washington 58, Storm Lake 55
East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46
Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian School 41
Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43
GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 36
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42
Hinton 63, Trinity Christian High School 55
MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 76, Akron-Westfield 56
Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61
Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, West 50
Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Sioux City, East 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
West Sioux 83, South O’Brien, Paullina 65
Western Christian 77, Spencer 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40
Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38
Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41
Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32
IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34
Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61
Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46
Newell-Fonda 100, Southeast Valley 30
Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47
Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57
Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Unity Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42
West Sioux 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 33
Western Christian 48, Spencer 30
Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31
Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42