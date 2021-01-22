SportsZone Part 2 (1-21-21)

Scores from 1-21-21:
BOYS
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37
Boyden-Hull 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Sioux Center 68
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39
Emmetsburg 55, PAC-LM 41
Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32
Manson Northwest Webster 51, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23
Sheldon 68, George-Little Rock 44
Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Okoboji, Milford 39
Sioux City, East 85, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
South Central Calhoun 85, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59
South O’Brien, Paullina 64, West Sioux 55
Western Christian 73, Spencer 62
Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48
Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46
Lutheran High Northeast 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48
Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37
Walthill 71, Ponca 52
Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71
GIRLS
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Sioux Center 47
Cherokee, Washington 68, Storm Lake 23
East Sac County 52, Alta-Aurelia 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
George-Little Rock 45, Sheldon 35
Hinton 60, Trinity Christian High School 20
Kingsley-Pierson 56, West Monona 46
LeMars 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
MMCRU 43, Akron-Westfield 41
Newell-Fonda 93, Southeast Valley 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 51
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Okoboji, Milford 30
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, South Central Calhoun 40
Sioux City, East 40, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15
Spencer 56, Western Christian 30
St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Harris-Lake Park 15
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 54, Manson Northwest Webster 28
West Lyon, Inwood 61, Boyden-Hull 36
West Sioux 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 46
Westwood, Sloan 69, MVAO-CO-U 28
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Guardian Angels 54, O’Neill 41
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33
West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32