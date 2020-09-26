SportsZone Part 1: (9-25-20)

(KCAU) – Check out the local football scores from tonight’s high school football action across Siouxland.
Iowa
LeMars – 13 Boyden-Hull /Rock Valley- 38
Indianola – 49 Sioux City West – 6
Sioux City North – 6
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 43
Bishop Heelan – 21
Spencer – 38
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 63
Storm Lake – 21
Sioux Center – 0
Central Lyon – 42
Unity Christian – 41
MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
West Lyon – 35
Sheldon – 0
Okoboji – 0
Spirit Lake – 54
Western Christian – 42
Sioux Central – 6
East Sac County – 7
Underwood – 50
Akron-Westfield – 0
South O’Brien – 39
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0
MMCRU – 62
West Hancock, Britt – 54
Alta/Aurelia – 26
IKM-Manning – 20
Ridge View – 14
Westwood – 22
West Monona – 36
Woodbury Central – 21
Logan-Magnolia – 26
Graettinger-Terril – 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen – 45
Harris-Lake Park – 59
West Bend-Mallard – 22
Kingsley-Pierson – 22
Newell-Fonda – 32
Nebraska
Wayne – 31
Battle Creek – 12
Aquinas Catholic – 12
Oakland Craig – 28
LCC – 60
Hartington-Newcastle – 16
Luthern High – 78
Elkhorn Valley – 22
Allen – 44
Pender – 28
Columbus Scotus – 27
West Point Beemer – 53
Tekamah-Herman – 6
Crofton – 49
South Dakota
Dakota Valley – 15
West Central – 14
Vermillion – 16
SF Christian – 26