SportsZone Part 1: (9-25-20)

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Check out the local football scores from tonight’s high school football action across Siouxland.

Iowa

LeMars – 13 Boyden-Hull /Rock Valley- 38

Indianola – 49 Sioux City West – 6

Sioux City North – 6
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 43

Bishop Heelan – 21
Spencer – 38

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 63
Storm Lake – 21

Sioux Center – 0
Central Lyon – 42

Unity Christian – 41
MOC-Floyd Valley – 0

West Lyon – 35
Sheldon – 0

Okoboji – 0
Spirit Lake – 54

Western Christian – 42
Sioux Central – 6

East Sac County – 7
Underwood – 50

Akron-Westfield – 0
South O’Brien – 39

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0
MMCRU – 62

West Hancock, Britt – 54
Alta/Aurelia – 26

IKM-Manning – 20
Ridge View – 14

Westwood – 22
West Monona – 36

Woodbury Central – 21
Logan-Magnolia – 26

Graettinger-Terril – 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen – 45

Harris-Lake Park – 59
West Bend-Mallard – 22

Kingsley-Pierson – 22
Newell-Fonda – 32

Nebraska

Wayne – 31
Battle Creek – 12

Aquinas Catholic – 12
Oakland Craig – 28

LCC – 60
Hartington-Newcastle – 16

Luthern High – 78
Elkhorn Valley – 22

Allen – 44
Pender – 28

Columbus Scotus – 27
West Point Beemer – 53

Tekamah-Herman – 6
Crofton – 49

South Dakota

Dakota Valley – 15
West Central – 14

Vermillion – 16
SF Christian – 26

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

