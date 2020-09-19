SportsZone Part 1: (9-18-20)

Sports

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted:

(KCAU) – Check out the local football scores from high school football action across Siouxland.

Iowa

Sioux City East -34-Sioux City North – 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic -45- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 20

LeMars -12- Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 35

Spencer – 42 – Storm Lake -18

Central Lyon – 60 – Sheldon -14

Sioux Center -27- MOC-Floyd Valley – 0

Woodbury Central -27- Okoboji -0

Unity Christian -27- West Lyon – 48

Spirit Lake-34– Estherville Lincoln Central -27

Emmetsburg- 27 -Sioux Central-0

Sibley-Ocheyedan -14- Hinton – 0

South Central Calhoun – 40 – Pocahontas Area/L-M -7

East Sac County -7- OABCIG -55

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn -22- Gehlen Catholic – 7

Lawton-Bronson — Akron-Westfield

MMCRU – 0 – South O’Brien – 34

West Monona –20- IKM-Manning – 7

Harris-Lake Park — Graettinger-Terril

River Valley -41- Kingsley-Pierson – 14

St. Mary’s Remsen — West-Bend Mallard

Nebraska

Pierce -56- Arlington – 13

Ashland-Greenwood – 28 – Wayne – 20

West Point-Beemer -53- O’Neill – 14

Yutan -54- South Sioux City -14

Crofton -14- Aquinas – 22

Logan-Magnolia – 0 – Oakland-Craig – 38

Twin River -18- Ponca – 49

Plainview — Hartington-Newcastle

Elkhorn Valley -14- LCC – 34

Clarkson/Leigh -20- Stanton – 42

Howells-Dodge — Wisner-Pilger –

Homer -13 – Allen – 50

Boyd County – 8 – Creighton- 46

Wynot -70- Randolph- 14

Humphrey St. Francis – 62 – Wausa -6

South Dakota

Dakota Valley -23- Sioux Falls Christian – 21

Yankton -34- Vermillion -21

