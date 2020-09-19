SportsZone Part 1: (9-18-20)

(KCAU) – Check out the local football scores from high school football action across Siouxland.
Iowa
Sioux City East -34-Sioux City North – 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic -45- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 20
LeMars -12- Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 35
Spencer – 42 – Storm Lake -18
Central Lyon – 60 – Sheldon -14
Sioux Center -27- MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
Woodbury Central -27- Okoboji -0
Unity Christian -27- West Lyon – 48
Spirit Lake-34– Estherville Lincoln Central -27
Emmetsburg- 27 -Sioux Central-0
Sibley-Ocheyedan -14- Hinton – 0
South Central Calhoun – 40 – Pocahontas Area/L-M -7
East Sac County -7- OABCIG -55
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn -22- Gehlen Catholic – 7
Lawton-Bronson — Akron-Westfield
MMCRU – 0 – South O’Brien – 34
West Monona –20- IKM-Manning – 7
Harris-Lake Park — Graettinger-Terril
River Valley -41- Kingsley-Pierson – 14
St. Mary’s Remsen — West-Bend Mallard
Nebraska
Pierce -56- Arlington – 13
Ashland-Greenwood – 28 – Wayne – 20
West Point-Beemer -53- O’Neill – 14
Yutan -54- South Sioux City -14
Crofton -14- Aquinas – 22
Logan-Magnolia – 0 – Oakland-Craig – 38
Twin River -18- Ponca – 49
Plainview — Hartington-Newcastle
Elkhorn Valley -14- LCC – 34
Clarkson/Leigh -20- Stanton – 42
Howells-Dodge — Wisner-Pilger –
Homer -13 – Allen – 50
Boyd County – 8 – Creighton- 46
Wynot -70- Randolph- 14
Humphrey St. Francis – 62 – Wausa -6
South Dakota
Dakota Valley -23- Sioux Falls Christian – 21
Yankton -34- Vermillion -21