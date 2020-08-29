SportsZone Part 1 (8-28-20)

Scores from 8-28-20:

Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19

Emmetsburg 35, Bishop Garrigan 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0

Kee, Lansing 54, Central Elkader 12

Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 0

Sioux Center 13, LeMars 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27, South O’Brien, Paullina 7

Sioux City, East 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41, 3OT

South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, River Valley, Correctionville 20

Unity Christian 48, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

West Lyon, Inwood 53, Storm Lake 12

West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7

