SportsZone Part 1 (2-7-20)

BOYS
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, East 45
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71, Akron-Westfield 52
IKM-Manning 47, Logan-Magnolia 40
Lennox, S.D. 66, Sioux City, North 53
Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50
Spencer 60, Cherokee, Washington 46
West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Boyden-Hull 51, Sioux Center 50
Cherokee, Washington 84, Spencer 55
Denison-Schleswig 46, Atlantic 40
Emmetsburg 68, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 36
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41
MMCRU 58, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34
Newell-Fonda 89, Alta-Aurelia 22
Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46
Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Sioux City, East 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
South O’Brien, Paullina 53, Hinton 46
Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25
West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian High School 27
Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27