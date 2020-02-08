SportsZone Part 1 (2-7-20)

BOYS

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, East 45

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71, Akron-Westfield 52

IKM-Manning 47, Logan-Magnolia 40

Lennox, S.D. 66, Sioux City, North 53

Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50

Spencer 60, Cherokee, Washington 46

West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43

GIRLS

Akron-Westfield 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Boyden-Hull 51, Sioux Center 50

Cherokee, Washington 84, Spencer 55

Denison-Schleswig 46, Atlantic 40

Emmetsburg 68, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 36

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41

MMCRU 58, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34

Newell-Fonda 89, Alta-Aurelia 22

Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46

Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Sioux City, East 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42

South O’Brien, Paullina 53, Hinton 46

Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25

West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian High School 27

Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27



