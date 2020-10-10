SportsZone Part 1: (10-9-20)

Sports

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland football action is in the books.

Check out some scores from across the area.

Iowa

Sioux City East – 31
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln – 27

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson – 41
Sioux City West – 23

LeMars – 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic – 7

Spencer – 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton -24

Storm Lake – 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 28

Central Lyon – 20
West Lyon – 16

Sheldon – 21
MOC-Floyd Valley -14

Unity Christian – 25
Sioux Center – 34

Okoboji – 21
Algona – 57

Spirit Lake – 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 0

Hinton – 40
Sioux Central – 20

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
West Sioux – 42

Western Christian -10
Emmetsburg – 7

Treynor – 20
OABCIG – 57

Lawton-Bronson – 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 46

South O’Brien -32
Gehlen Catholic – 12

Alta/Aurelia – 29
North Union – 6

Logan-Magnolia -35
IKM-Manning – 6

Ridge View – 38
Westwood – 7

Kinglsey-Pierson – 48
Ramsen St. Mary’s – 13

Newell-Fonda – 55
GTRA – 6

Nebraska

Wausa – 48
Winisdie – 22

Stanton – 7
Madison – 60

Omaha Westside – 52
Norfolk – 3

South Sioux – 13
Omaha Roncalli Catholic – 40

O-Neill – 13
Battle Creek – 54

West Point-Beemer – 8
Pierce – 45

Boone Central – 27
Wayne – 38

Norfolk Catholic – 56
BRLD – 6

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 14
Oakland-Craig – 52

Howells-Dodge – 36
GACC – 16

Elkhorn-Valley – 46
Hartington-Newcastle -18

Wakefield – 30
LCC – 24

South Dakota

Dakota Valley – 38
Lennox – 21

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores