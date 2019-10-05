SportsZone Part 1 (10/4/19)

IOWA PREP SCORES
AC/GC 14, Clarinda 7
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28
AGWSR, Ackley 70, Melcher-Dallas 33
Albia 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 18
Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Alta-Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14
Ames 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 21
Ankeny 63, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17
Assumption, Davenport 17, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, OT
Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Ballard 20, Bondurant Farrar 17
Baxter 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M 16
Bellevue 28, Beckman, Dyersville 7
Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan 6
Bettendorf 45, Burlington 13
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 59, Okoboji, Milford 0
CAM, Anita 52, Woodbine 12
Camanche 28, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7
Carroll 55, Boone 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14
Centerville 14, Chariton 13
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lynnville-Sully 14
Central Lyon 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Clinton 0
Clear Lake 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Colo-NESCO 36, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Anamosa 0
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 12
Dallas Center-Grimes 17, Humboldt 12
Davenport, Central 38, Davenport, West 30
Decorah 33, Charles City 6
Denison-Schleswig 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14, 2OT
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Des Moines Christian 56, Clarke, Osceola 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 7
Dubuque, Senior 28, Waterloo, West 14
Durant-Bennett 33, Eldon Cardinal 21
Earlham 47, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 10
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, GMG, Garwin 0
East Mills 63, Sidney 22
East Sac County 56, Cherokee, Washington 0
East Union, Afton 30, Murray 18
Easton Valley 52, Central City 6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26
Emmetsburg 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12
Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16, OT
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Bedford 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, Collins-Maxwell 14
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Greene County 45, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 22
Grinnell 38, Knoxville 10
H-L-V, Victor 45, WACO, Wayland 42
Highland, Riverside 25, Pekin 24
Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
IKM-Manning 35, Manson Northwest Webster 16
Independence 35, Waterloo, East 14
Indianola 50, Mason City 7
Interstate 35,Truro 49, Colfax-Mingo 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Montezuma 31
Johnston 45, Ottumwa 7
Kingsley-Pierson 32, West Bend-Mallard 14
Lake Mills 21, North Butler, Greene 0
Lawton-Bronson 20, Logan-Magnolia 14
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Iowa City West 12
Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 31, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16
Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0
Maquoketa 35, Marion 10
Marshalltown 57, Sioux City, West 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6
Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14
Moravia 51, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13
Mount Pleasant 47, Keokuk 7
Nevada 47, Benton Community 7
New London 78, English Valleys, North English 20
Newell-Fonda 32, Ar-We-Va, Westside 8
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Jesup 13
North Scott, Eldridge 24, Iowa City Liberty High School 10
North Tama, Traer 14, Grundy Center 13
Norwalk 45, North Polk, Alleman 7
OA-BCIG 28, Atlantic 7
Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7
Panorama, Panora 14, Mount Ayr 6
Pella 63, South Tama County, Tama 12
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13
Pleasant Valley 30, Muscatine 27
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 34, Ogden 26
Postville 22, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Hempstead 27
Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7
Riceville 26, Dunkerton 18
River Valley, Correctionville 68, Siouxland Community Christian 24
Riverside, Oakland 24, Nodaway Valley 6
Rockford 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20
Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, LeMars 18
Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0
Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Solon 35, Washington 20
South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
South O’Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7
St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34
Starmont 8, Central Springs 6
Tipton 14, Mount Vernon 7
Treynor 24, Underwood 20
Tri-Center, Neola 56, West Monona 12
Tripoli 52, Janesville 21
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Roland-Story, Story City 12
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Wapello 21, Wilton 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Waukee 46, Des Moines, East 7
Waukon 55, Oelwein 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware, Manchester 8
Webster City 50, Perry 13
West Branch 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 21
West Fork, Sheffield 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8
West Liberty 40, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Unity Christian 14
West Marshall, State Center 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21
Williamsburg 28, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6
Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Westwood, Sloan 16
Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6