SportsZone Part 1: (10-23-20)

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland football action is in the books.

Check out some scores from across the area.

IOWA

Ankeny Centennial – 55
Sioux City East – 14

Denison-Schleswig – 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 44

Humboldt – 35
Spencer – 42

Storm Lake – 42
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 0

Unity Christian – 27
Central Lyon/GLR – 34

Algona – 20
Estherville Lincoln Central – 36

Clear Lake – 0
Spirit Lake – 40

Treynor – 15
Western Christian – 48

Dike-New Hartford – 22
South Central Calhoun – 30

Gehlen Catholic – 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 38

Ridge View – 6
South O’Brien – 8

Riverside – 26
Lawton-Bronson – 24

Woodbury Central – 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 31

Harris-Lake Park – 55
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 32

Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Newell-Fonda – 20

West Harrison – 6
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 71

NEBRASKA

North Bend Central – 20
Battle Creek – 46

Pierce – 19
Wayne – 9

South Sioux – 24
Blair – 64

West Point-Beemer – 35
Schuyler – 6

BRLD – 6
Crofton – 63

Norfolk Catholic – 14
Hartington CC – 10

