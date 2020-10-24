SportsZone Part 1: (10-23-20)

(KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland football action is in the books.
Check out some scores from across the area.
IOWA
Ankeny Centennial – 55
Sioux City East – 14
Denison-Schleswig – 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 44
Humboldt – 35
Spencer – 42
Storm Lake – 42
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 0
Unity Christian – 27
Central Lyon/GLR – 34
Algona – 20
Estherville Lincoln Central – 36
Clear Lake – 0
Spirit Lake – 40
Treynor – 15
Western Christian – 48
Dike-New Hartford – 22
South Central Calhoun – 30
Gehlen Catholic – 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 38
Ridge View – 6
South O’Brien – 8
Riverside – 26
Lawton-Bronson – 24
Woodbury Central – 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 31
Harris-Lake Park – 55
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 32
Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Newell-Fonda – 20
West Harrison – 6
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 71
NEBRASKA
North Bend Central – 20
Battle Creek – 46
Pierce – 19
Wayne – 9
South Sioux – 24
Blair – 64
West Point-Beemer – 35
Schuyler – 6
BRLD – 6
Crofton – 63
Norfolk Catholic – 14
Hartington CC – 10