SportsZone Part 1: (10-2-20)

Sports

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Check out the local football scores from tonight’s high school football action across Siouxland.

Iowa

Sioux City East – 20
Fort Dodge – 6

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 22
Spencer – 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 48
Bishop Heelan – 21

Storm Lake – 27
Le Mars – 6

MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
Central Lyon – 43

Sheldon – 16
Unity Christian – 29

West Lyon – 26
Sioux Center – 12

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 34
Okoboji – 7

Hinton – 12
Western Christian – 42

Sioux Central – 6
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20

West Sioux – 35
Emmetsburg – 36

South Central Calhoun –
Eagle Grove –

Missouri Valley – 0
East Sac County – 26

OABCIG – 49
Underwood – 22

Treynor – 70
MVAOCOU – 0

Akron-Westfield – 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn- 50

South O’Brien – 6
Lawton-Bronson – 12

St. Edmond Fort Dodge – 22
Alta/Aurelia – 43

IKM-Manning – 35
Westwood – 14

Ridge View – 19
Woodbury Central – 18

West Monona – 0
Logan-Magnolia – 53

GTRA – 6
Kingsley-Pierson – 41

River Valley – 26
Harris-Lake Park – 44

Remsen St. Mary’s – 30
Newell-Fonda – 28

Nebraska

Bennington – 40
South Sioux City – 3

Howells-Dodge – 36
Stanton – 42

Battle Creek – 6
Boone Central – 3

Pierce – 49
O’Neill – 6

Wayne – 21
Norfolk Catholic – 31

West Point-Beemer – 55
Columbus Lakeview – 20

BRLD – 32
Ponca – 19

Crofton – 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic – 29

Oakland-Craig – 68
Tekamah-Herman – 14

Plainview – 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 50

St. Mary’s – 28
Creighton – 18

Homer – 54
Emerson-Hubbard – 20

Osmond -62
Wausa -22

Pender – 67
Walthill – 16

Winside – 66
Randolph – 12

South Dakota

Dell Rapids – 14
Dakota Valley – 16

West Central – 35
Vermillion – 19

Garretson – 14
Elk Point-Jefferson – 36

