SportsZone Part 1: (10-16-20)

(KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland football action is in the books.
Check out some scores from across the area.
IOWA
Sioux City West – 23
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson – 41
LeMars – 28
Storm Lake – 36
Sheldon – 16
Unity Christian – 34
MOC-Floyd Valley – 6
Sioux Center – 21
Okoboji – 7
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 42
Cherokee – 2
Algona – 42
Hinton – 12
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 38
Eagle Grove – 6
Emmetsburg – 49
Kuemper Catholic – 16
Pocahontas Area – 8
MVAOCOU – 18
Treynor – 83
Westwood – 16
South O’Brien – 34
Akron-Westfield – 6
Ridge View – 45
MMCRU – 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 62
Gehlen Catholic – 23
Alta-Aurelia – 20
Tri-Center – 8
Lawton-Bronson – 14
GT/RA – 14
St. Mary’s, Remsen – 56
West Bend-Mallard – 6
Newell-Fonda – 54
Ar-We-Va – 29
Kingsley-Pierson – 64
NEBRASKA
Omaha Christian – 24
Walthill – 70
Norfolk – 13
Grand Island – 34
Wayne – 42
O’Neill – 7
North Bend Central – 0
West Point-Beemer – 25
Crofton – 14
Norfolk Catholic – 35
Archbishop Bergan- 28
Oakland-Craig – 14
GACC – 22
Stanton – 60
Hartington-Newcastle – 41
Wakefield – 64
Madison – 14
Wisner-Pilger – 62
SOUTH DAKOTA
Vermillion – 48
Dakota Valley – 7
Flandreau – 14
Elk Point-Jefferson – 42