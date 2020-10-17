SportsZone Part 1: (10-16-20)

Sports

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland football action is in the books.

Check out some scores from across the area.

IOWA

Sioux City West – 23
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson – 41

LeMars – 28
Storm Lake – 36

Sheldon – 16
Unity Christian – 34

MOC-Floyd Valley – 6
Sioux Center – 21

Okoboji – 7
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 42

Cherokee – 2
Algona – 42

Hinton – 12
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 38

Eagle Grove – 6
Emmetsburg – 49

Kuemper Catholic – 16
Pocahontas Area – 8

MVAOCOU – 18
Treynor – 83

Westwood – 16
South O’Brien – 34

Akron-Westfield – 6
Ridge View – 45

MMCRU – 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 62

Gehlen Catholic – 23
Alta-Aurelia – 20

Tri-Center – 8
Lawton-Bronson – 14

GT/RA – 14
St. Mary’s, Remsen – 56

West Bend-Mallard – 6
Newell-Fonda – 54

Ar-We-Va – 29
Kingsley-Pierson – 64

NEBRASKA

Omaha Christian – 24
Walthill – 70

Norfolk – 13
Grand Island – 34

Wayne – 42
O’Neill – 7

North Bend Central – 0
West Point-Beemer – 25

Crofton – 14
Norfolk Catholic – 35

Archbishop Bergan- 28
Oakland-Craig – 14

GACC – 22
Stanton – 60

Hartington-Newcastle – 41
Wakefield – 64

Madison – 14
Wisner-Pilger – 62

SOUTH DAKOTA

Vermillion – 48
Dakota Valley – 7

Flandreau – 14
Elk Point-Jefferson – 42

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores