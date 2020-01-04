SportsZone Part 1 (1-3-20)

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Scores from the night’s action:
Boys#1 BRLD – 64Ponca – 46
#9 SB-L – 64Western Christian – 68 (2OT)
Girls#7 BRLD – 54#8 Ponca – 48
SB-L – 54#10 Western Christian – 68
#3 Oakland-Craig – 78Omaha Nation – 24
