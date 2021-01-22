SportsZone Part 1 (1-21-21)

Sports
Scores from 1-21-21:

BOYS
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37

Boyden-Hull 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Sioux Center 68

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39

Emmetsburg 55, PAC-LM 41

Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32

Manson Northwest Webster 51, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23

Sheldon 68, George-Little Rock 44

Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Okoboji, Milford 39

Sioux City, East 85, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

South Central Calhoun 85, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59

South O’Brien, Paullina 64, West Sioux 55

Western Christian 73, Spencer 62

Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48

Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46

Lutheran High Northeast 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37

Walthill 71, Ponca 52

Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71

GIRLS
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Sioux Center 47

Cherokee, Washington 68, Storm Lake 23

East Sac County 52, Alta-Aurelia 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

George-Little Rock 45, Sheldon 35

Hinton 60, Trinity Christian High School 20

Kingsley-Pierson 56, West Monona 46

LeMars 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42

MMCRU 43, Akron-Westfield 41

Newell-Fonda 93, Southeast Valley 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 51

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Okoboji, Milford 30

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, South Central Calhoun 40

Sioux City, East 40, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15

Spencer 56, Western Christian 30

St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Harris-Lake Park 15

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 54, Manson Northwest Webster 28

West Lyon, Inwood 61, Boyden-Hull 36

West Sioux 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

Westwood, Sloan 69, MVAO-CO-U 28

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Guardian Angels 54, O’Neill 41

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24

Ponca 72, Walthill 24

Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33

West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32


