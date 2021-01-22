SportsZone Part 1 (1-21-21)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - This week's SportsZone Player of the Night is a tie between Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns, and sophomore Isaac Bruns. Both of the Bruns brothers scored 26 for the Panthers in their win over Tri Valley, as #1 Dakota Valley had to fight through some early shooting struggles before they could maintain their lead.

This week's Top Stop goes to Sioux City East's Megan Callahan, who came out of nowhere for a rejected three versus Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, as the Raider defense was the star of a 40-15 East win.