SportsZone highlights and scores (2-5-21)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – With Budweiser sitting out the Super Bowl this year, it's a perfect excuse to look back at the story behind the unforgettable ad that only aired once, during the Big Game 19 years ago.

The poignant commercial featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales aired during Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002. In the ad, the horses honor the memory of those lost in the September 11 terror attacks with an unforgettable, breathtaking bow.