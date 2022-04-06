SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – There are few athletes in the Siouxland area who can get to the rim like West Lyon’s Brooklyn Meyer. The senior forward’s ability to find positioning, create separation on the block, and finish through contact have made her one of the most dominant threats down low in Class 3A this season.

Averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 blocks per game, Meyer kept a lid on the rim for opposing players all season long. Helping the Wildcats to a perfect 18-0 record in the Siouxland Conference en route to their second straight conference crown, double-double performances became second nature for Meyer. In their win over Central Lyon on Feb. 7, she collected 15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, earning her the SportsZone Girls Player of the Week in week five.

For the season, Meyer repped a team-best 435 points, 231 rebounds, 86 blocks, and 84 assists. Also ranking in the top five for all of Class 3A in points, boards, blocks, free throws, and free throw attempts. Thus capping off her West Lyon career as one of the best to ever wear a Wildcat jersey. It’s no wonder South Dakota State is happy to have her in Brookings next year.