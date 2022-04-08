SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sometimes it’s a big performance, other times it’s a big play. There was none greater on Jan. 28, as Sioux City West freshman forward Vera Grom crashed the boards to secure a huge rebound en route to a monumental win over Bishop Heelan for the Wolverines.

Our Week three winner of the SportsZone Girls Player of the Week, Grom didn’t let her freshman status dictate her impact. Not only did she grab the game-changing board, but would seal the deal soon after at the line. She finished the night with four points, notching the biggest two after sinking both free throws to cement West’s first victory over the Crusaders in six years.

The first-year standout didn’t stop there. Grom extended her defensive presence throughout the season, rejecting a team-high 13 blocks while continuing her dominance off the glass with 100 total rebounds, the second-highest mark among the Wolverine squad. Grom is the lone freshman in our SportsZone Girls Player of the Year running, but she is no doubt one of the most compelling.