SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – If there were any high school three-point competitions, better put your money on Central Lyon’s Addison Klosterbuer. The South Dakota commit dominated behind the arc this basketball season, continuing to be a constant threat from deep their season opener to the State tournament.

Playing a key piece in the Wildcats’ first trip since 2015 while earning a spot on the All-Tournament team, Klosterbuer kept her hot hand all through the regular season. One of her top outings came in a win over Sibley-Ocheyedan where the junior guard netted 19 points off five three balls, crowning her our week 4 winner for SportsZone Girls Player of the Week. Efforts like those would take her to the state leaderboards, with her sinking 75 three-pointer, the second-most triples in all of Iowa high school girls basketball this year.

The 1st-team all-conference junior guard averaged 19 points per game, while leading the Lions with 378 points and a 38.9 three-point percentage.