SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – When a team contends for a Class 4A state championship like Bishop Heelan girls basketball, there are certain pieces to a squad that led them to that point. Junior guard Kenley Meis was arguably the center piece of the Crusaders during the 2021-22 season.

Boasting an average of 12.6 points and 5 rebounds per game, Meis is the kind of guard every roster wants. Simply put, the 5 foot 9 standout personifies the truism that size on the court doesn’t matter. Proving the point, the 1st team all-MRAC and 3rd All-Stater led the entire team with 17 blocks and 130 rebounds on the season, astonishing numbers for a player not designated in the post. Her scoring followed in stride. Perhaps her best game of the season came during their first MRAC win on Jan. 17 against Sioux City East, where Meis buried a career-high 27 points – at that point – on 9 of 12 shooting and 4 of 5 from three point range.

Also leading the team with 53 assists and tied for first with 62 steals, Meis is a special kind of talent that can’t be taught or developed. Her innate ability to get to the cup and crash the boards has made her a threat nearly anywhere on the court, and a high contender in our running for the SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year.