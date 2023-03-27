SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year reveal is right around the corner, as we reach our next nominee and lone female post player finalist in Westwood’s Ashlyn Davis.

A go-to scorer underneath the cup, Davis established herself as a consistent threat with the ball in her hands. The sophomore center led the Rebels in scoring with 343 points, 211 total boards, while using her height to her advantage with a team-best 49 blocks.

Her field goal percentage is perhaps what’s most surprising though, converting 56 percent of her shots from the floor this season. Turning the sophomore talent into a mainstay within the Rebel lineup that propelled the program to a 21-2 finish and an appearance in the Class 1A Regional championship.