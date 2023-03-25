SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year countdown continues as well roll into our next nominee. Sometimes it’s a big moment, others times it’s a big play, and Vermillion’s own Taylor Reuvers was clutch for the tanagers on January 17.

With their unbeaten record on the line against Elk Point-Jefferson, the Tanagers’ seventh grade guard stepped up in the biggest moment against the Huskies, sinking the game-winning free throws to keep Vermillion undefeated. Though the team would fall just short of a trip to State, a 16-0 start would make them one of the teams to beat in Class A, ending the year at 20-2 for one of their best finishes in two decades.

Reuvers didn’t let age stop her from impressing varsity coaches. More importantly, she was ready when her number was called, displaying courage on the court while showing no fear in the face of adversity and competition five grade levels above her.