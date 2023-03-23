SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our first finalist for our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year award is Unity Christian’s Cassady Dekkers.

The senior guard contributed 11.3 points per game for Unity Christian while converting 54% of her field goals and 36% percent from beyond the arc. Both of those marks are top three on the team.

Dekkers scored in the double-digits in six of the final seven Unity Christian games, with the Knights earning a 6-1 record during that span. Her best game of the season came against Harris-Lake Park, where Dekkers recorded 22 points, 4 steals, and 4 rebounds in their 71-25 win.