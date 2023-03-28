SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’re getting warmer and warmer to announcing our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year winner. That said, there’s no leaving out our Week Two Player of the Week champion, Trishelle Miller of Sioux City East who’s stellar freshman season displayed upperclassman ability.

There’s no question Miller was a difference-maker for the Black Raiders this season. The first-year guard shattered the school record for points in a season, and made sharing the rock look just as easy as scoring it. Miller finished atop the team leaderboards with 446 points, 89 assists, while averaging four dishes per game, good for fifth-most in all of Class 5A.

The nucleus to a young team which boasted seven freshmen and just two seniors. Creating a bright future for Miller who showed ability and maturity well beyond her years.