SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve reached the halfway mark of our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year countdown, inching closer and closer towards our winner as we move to our next nominee of Sydney Doeschot from Kingsley-Pierson. A guard who diced up defenses this season, all in her freshman year.

Our Week One SportsZone Player of the Week winner wasn’t just good this year, she was dominant. For reference, the first-year led the Panthers in scoring with 500 points off a 21.7 points per game average, 165 rebounds, a 49 percent shooting clip, as well as the highest three-point percentage among starters.

Numbers that extended beyond the K-P roster, with Doeschot ending a stellar freshman campaign with seconds most field goals made and the fifth most total points in all of Class 1A. Doeschot proved herself as one of the premier shooters throughout Siouxland. Better yet, she’s got three more years of high school ball left.