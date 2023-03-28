ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s been a fun ride moving towards our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year. But when all was said and done, there was one nominee who impressed us the most, Central Lyon’s Addison Klosterbuer, a senior guard who had the stroke and swagger like Steph Curry.

Addison proved to be a premiere threat from anywhere on the court against defenses, this year especially beyond the arc. With confidence as high as her shooting ability, Klosterbuer brought a swagger to her game that was unmistakable all year. Developing into a relentless scorer who’s work in the dark came to light on gameday.

“I’m in the gym all the time getting shots up, ball-handling, it doesn’t matter… since I practice a lot confidence in the games is just easy for me,” Central Lyon senior guard Addison Klosterbuer said. “I love playing with my teammates and I’m definitely going to miss that next year.”

And the program will certainly miss her. Leading the state with 99 three-pointers and an average of four triples per game, the senior sharpshooter solidified her case as Siouxland’s most electric scorer from downtown. Efforts that elevated Central Lyon to 40 percent from three-point land to become the most efficient team from deep this season. Superstar levels that teammates had a feeling would surface.

“Coming into the program as a freshman, everyone knew she was going to be something great and she continued to grow over the years,” Central Lyon senior guard Afton Schlumbohm said. “I think her game developed to not only a shooter, but being a better passer and being a better defensive player.”

“She sees the court so well and tries to get her teammates involved,” Central Lyon junior center Desta Hoogendoorn said. “That’s what makes her great, she just gets her teammates involved because she knows she can’t do it all by herself.”

Shattering the school’s single-game scoring record with 38 points, Addison’s ability would sustain throughout the year. Leading the Lions to a perfect regular season record and back-to-back State finals. And it was in Des Moines where Addison grabbed everyone’s attention, tying the single-game tournament record with eight threes in the State quarterfinals. She was the buzz around the benches all day, but it came as no surprise to the Lions.

“There was no game or situation that was too big for Addy,” Central Lyon head coach Heather Grafing said. “She thrives in those situations where you are at the State tournament, all eyes on you. Those are the moments where I think she truly comes out and plays the best. The standard has been set. All the little girls for the next how many years are going to be comparing themselves to Addy and wanting to play like she did.”

A high bar to say the least. But looking back on the road traveled, Addison wouldn’t want it any other way. A work ethic that’s shaped her into the player and person she is today, hoping future Lion ballers will do the same.

“Just be a great teammate, you always wanna be a great teammate,” Klosterbuer said. “Even if you’re not having a good game you still gotta be a great teammate. Gotta lift others up even if you’re not having a good game. I got something done my high school career and it’ll always be remembered like that, back-to-back State runners up. It’s just been a pleasure to be a Lion and it was a fun way to end it.”

Addison’s career is far from over, embarking on a new one with South Dakota Women’s Basketball next Fall, primed to be an immediate contribution for the Coyotes. Congratulations once again to Addison Klosterbuer on winning this year’s SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Year.