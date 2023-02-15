SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Westwood Rebels girls basketball team has enjoyed plenty of success this season, soaring toward the top of the Class 1A rankings while reaching the Region 5 semifinals. The Rebels are looking to advance even further, guided by our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Our most recent winner is Westwood sophomore Ashlynn Davis. The Rebels’ center leads the team in scoring with over 15 points per game while notching nine rebounds and two blocks per game on 56 percent shooting. In Westwood’s top-10 win against Woodbine, Davis put together a strong 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to help propel the Rebels over Woodbine. The team spoke on how her impact makes the entire team better.

“I have such a good team. They’re selfless to me, they pass the ball in every time they see me open and we just share it so well. I’m thankful for all of them for how selfless they are finding me when I’m open,” Davis said.

“She’s been great. She’s been very consistent throughout the whole season. She’s been constantly rebounding the basketball. She’s been a very big force inside presence, which helps her other teammates out by getting open and things like that because she draws so much attention,” Westwood head coach Vince Johnson emphasized.