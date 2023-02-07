SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Week Five Girls Basketball Player of the Week is Unity Christian’s Cassady Dekkers.

In the Knights’ win over Harris-Lake Park, Dekkers scored a game-high 22 points on 9-14 shooting. Not only did she contribute in the scoring column, but also on defense as she recorded four steals and four rebounds. Dekkers’ 22-point performance was more than double her scoring average this season.

“I feel like our team has really connected after a couple of losses that we took. We really focused on working together. So, I think just feeding off of each other really helped not only my individual game but also our team game as well. So, that really helped,” Dekkers said.

The emergence of Dekkers as both a scorer and a leader has helped boost the Unity Christian squad, as the Knights have won five of their last seven games. With the Knights facing some injuries throughout the season, head coach Jay Schuiteman turned to his senior guard to help fill the void both on the stat sheet and the court.

“”I think Cassady has taken on more of a leadership role and that was the challenge after Ty went down with an injury, too. Even to start the season, we knew we were going to need Cassady to develop and play with confidence and to fill that role as a scorer and as a leader on this team and she’s stepped into that and has done it nicely,” Schuiteman added.