SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- In one of the area’s biggest rivalries, West Lyon will take on Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in a Beef Bowl rematch with the stakes even higher than the regular season game.

Starting off with the top-ranked Lions, Iowa commit Zach Lutmer headlines the undefeated CL/G-LR squad. The quarterback has totaled over 1,000 passing yards and nearly 1,000 rushing yards while scoring 30 total touchdowns. Alongside him in the backfield is junior Graham Eben, who has averaged over 8 yards per carry with 16 rushing touchdowns on the year.

The West Lyon Wildcats look to avenge their loss to CL/G-LR earlier in the season. Ever since the loss back in September, the Wildcats have won their last six games while scoring 30 or more points in four of those wins. The running back duo of Tate Hawf and Gunner Grems aim to continue their success as the pair have combined for over 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

These two teams faced off in the postseason a year ago, with West Lyon defeating CL/G-LR. Kick-off for the SportsZone Game of the Week is Friday at 7 p.m.