SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Week Four of the Iowa High School football season is just around the corner as plenty of our Siouxland squads will be in action, including Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and West Lyon. The pair will square off in the Beef Bowl, which is our SportsZone Game of the Week.

The second-ranked team in Class 2A, CL/G-LR is led by Iowa commit and SportsZone Week Two Player of the Week Zach Lutmer. The senior has averaged just under 280 yards per game while scoring 11 touchdowns. Another Lion to keep an eye on is wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, who will be looking to build off his big game last week. The junior reeled in 153 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the Lions’ win.

Looking to give the Lions their first loss of the season is the eighth-ranked West Lyon Wildcats squad. Plenty of West Lyon players have stepped up during the team’s 2-1 start, highlighted by their leading touchdown scorer in Gunner Grems. Stopping the Lions offense may be a tall task for West Lyon. But, the Wildcats defense has proved to be strong as they have allowed less than 12 points per game.

Last season, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock won 7-0 and lead the all-time series 8-7. Kickoff is scheduled for September 17th at Dick Null Field.