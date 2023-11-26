SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The 2023 Siouxland high school football season is in the books, thus beginning our countdown for the Sportszone Football Player of the Year. 11 nominees make up our list of contenders, starting with our SportsZone Week 3 Player of the Week winner: Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior running back/linebacker Zayvion Ellington.

Tallying 198 rushing attempts for the 5th most in Class 3A, Ellington had a nose for big yardage this fall. The SB-L junior racked up 1,070 rushing yards (most in the 3A-1 district) on 198 carries with a 5.4 yards per carry average, totaling 8 touchdowns on the ground. An impressive campaign highlighted by an stellar performance in the Week Three win over Sioux City West, notching 244 rush yards and a school-record 5 rushing scores along with an interception returned for a touchdown.

On the defensive side, Ellington contributed to the Warriors’ secondary with 40 total tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss.