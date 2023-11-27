SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Football Player of the Year countdown continues as we unveil our next nominee and Week One SZ Player of the Week winner: Le Mars’ senior quarterback/defensive back Teagen Kasel.

Kasel was a player who was just as effective with his legs as his arm, and those dual-threat abilities showed out this fall. Kasel threw for 575 yards and 11 touchdowns and served as the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 806 yards on 6.6 yards per carry, adding 13 more touchdowns on the ground.

That play-making trait went on display as early as August with the senior accounting for 268 total yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. A performance that helped the Bulldogs towards a season-opening victory and a 7-3 overall record, the most wins for the Le Mars football program since 2012.

Kasel is committed to play baseball at Buena Vista University.