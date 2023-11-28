SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The countdown rolls on for our SportsZone Football Player of the Year, moving to our fourth nominee out of 11 contenders and one of the most dynamic signal-caller in Class 2A: Western Christian junior quarterback/safety Kaden Van Regenmorter.

Our Week 4 Player of the Week winner made this fall his best season yet. Throwing for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on a 54 percentage completion rate, Van Regenmorter wasn’t just limited to his arm. Rushing for 532 yards on 106 carries with 7 more scores, his legs helped create a lethal one-two punch that became a nightmare for defenses. Van Regenmorter was a mainstay in a Wolfpack offense who averaged 26 points per game and 33 points per outing in their seven wins, aiding Western Christian towards its first 4-0 start since 2019.

Defensively, the junior added 20 tackles, 14 of them solo, for the Wolfpack secondary. A dual-threat talent who made a considerable impact on both sides of the ball while helping the defense hold opponents to 14 points or less in six of their 10 games.