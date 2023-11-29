SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve reached the halfway mark of our SportsZone Football Player of the Year countdown, bringing us to the 5th nominee on our list: Elk Point-Jefferson junior quarterback/linebacker Keaton Gale. An explosive talent who helped the Huskies to a Class 11B State runner up finish.

Our Week 9 Player of the Week winner has said he wanted to bolster his passing game this fall, and he did just that throwing for 1,519 yards and 18 touchdowns on a 57 percent completion rate. The EP-J signal-caller carried that impact to the ground as well, rushing for 412 yards on 83 caries with 3 more scores. Gale paced a Huskies offense that averaged 32.9 points per game and 323 yards per game, going along with the team’s 10-2 overall record.

Gale also maintained a presence defensively. The linebacker aided the EP-J secondary collecting 12 solo tackles on 16 total wrap ups. A dynamic two-way player who’d help the Huskies make back-to-back trips to the Class 11B State title game.