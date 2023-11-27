SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The countdown continues for our 2023 SportsZone Football Player of the Year, bringing us to our third nominee among our 11 contenders: Dakota Valley junior running back/defensive back Jackson Boonstra.

Our Week 8 Player of the Week winner became a pivotal piece in the Panther offense, highlighted by a Week 8 outing where Boonstra rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Beresford. Boonstra steadily built a reliable rushing attack for Dakota Valley as the junior tallied 1,181 total yards and 20 total TDs across the season. An offensive sparkplug that would help the Panthers to score 36 points per game in their six wins.

Defensively, Boonstra assisted the secondary to pitch four shutouts. A mark that’d help match the Panthers’ six wins from 2022 and get the Panthers back to the Class 11A State Quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Big things lie ahead for the rising senior in North Sioux City.