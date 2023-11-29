SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’re past the halfway point of our SportsZone Football Player of the Year countdown, working towards the reveal of our Player of the Year winner this Friday. Taking a look at the 6th nominee in our running: the rumbling wrecking machine of Crofton junior running back Wyatt Tramp.

Our Week 10 Player of the Week winner became a terrific rushing weapon for the Warriors this fall. The two-way player accounted for over 1,600 total offensive yards with a whopping 38 touchdowns. One of his best performances came in the playoffs against Bridgeport where Tramp tallied 216 rush yards and 5 scores, peppering in 6 tackles along with a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.

A potent threat that helped Crofton score more than 40 points in 11 of their 12 games, helping to build an unbeaten 11-0 mark for the Warriors into the Class D-1 State semifinals.