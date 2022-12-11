SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our Sportszone Player of the Year nominee train keeps on rolling, as we introduce the sixth candidate in our running. A player who had a nose for the end zone throughout the season and elevated his team to their second straight Class 1A State title game appearance.

Our Week 6 Player of the Week winner Dylan Wiggins fits that description. The West Sioux senior quarterback/cornerback combo finished the year with 2,152 passing yards, 441 rushing yards, and 37 total touchdowns, throwing just nine interceptions the whole year. The signal-caller has not only left his mark as a Falcon great, but also in all of 1A, ranking amongst the top two players in six offensive categories. Wiggins was the nerve-center of the West Sioux offense this year, and has done his part in carrying the torch left by starting Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers.