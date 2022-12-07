SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our first nominee for SportsZone Player of the Year helped guide to his team to a strong playoff run as the team came up just short to a trip to Memorial Stadium.

Our first nominee is Oakland-Craig quarterback Braylon Anderson. The sophomore signal-caller helped lead his team deep into a playoffs, which capped off a seven-game win streak for the Knights.

This season, Anderson threw for over 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 236 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the year for a Knights team that averaged over 38 points per game.

Oakland-Craig ended its season with an 8-3 overall record.